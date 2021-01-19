Bryan PD makes arrest in case of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

BRYAN, Texas – An arrest has been made in a case of Aggravated Assault in Bryan.

Bryan Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Pleasant Drive Tuesday morning for a disturbance with a weapon. Responding officers were informed a suspect had discharged a firearm at a moving vehicle – causing the vehicle to crash into a tree.

The vehicle contained three victims. There were no injuries reported. Bryan Police officers discovered a possible location for the suspect and attempted contact.

Based on the totality of the circumstances, the Bryan Criminal Investigations Division’s Tactical Response Team, Crisis Negotiations Team, and other support staff responded to the scene. Information discovered during the investigation established probable cause, and three warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon were issued.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers made contact with the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Jacquez Punchard, of Bryan.

Source: Bryan Police Department