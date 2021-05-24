Bryan PD officer recovering after head-on crash

A Bryan PD officer is recovering from minor injuries after crashing head-on with another vehicle Saturday afternoon. The whole thing was caught on the officer’s dashcam.

Police say the officer was driving north on East Villa Maria around 4 p.m. when a Chevrolet Malibu smashed into the police unit.

It happened where Ursuline Avenue turns into East Villa Maria Road.

According to an accident investigation, the driver of the Malibu failed to control the car’s speed while approaching the curve.

The driver received a citation for failing to control speed and not having a vaild driver’s license.

The officer went to the hospital for treatment and was released with minor injuries. The other driver was uninjured.