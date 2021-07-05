Bryan PD officers respond to multiple safety concerns on Fourth of July Weekend

BRYAN, Texas – Bryan Police had a busy Fourth of July weekend.

The Bryan Police Department responded to multiple calls July 4th about community safety issues near East Martin Luther King Street. There were several complaints about people shooting fireworks at vehicles driving by, shooting fireworks at other people, lighting fireworks in the middle of the road, and minimal visibility due to the extreme smoke in the area due to the continuous fireworks.

As officers arrived at the various calls, they were met with people shooting fireworks at them and their patrol cars. It was apparent that this was a dangerous situation for all area residents.

The initial call received was at 7:20 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Military Drive about people shooting fireworks toward houses. At 8:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Denise Drive due to “more than 60 people shooting fireworks at each other,” and someone standing in the middle of the roadway shooting fireworks at vehicles driving by.

At 10:46 p.m., dispatch received a call to the area of East Martin Luther King Street and Military Drive about possible shots being fired. At 10:57 pm, dispatch received a call from a citizen saying someone shot their vehicle with a firework in the 800 block of East Martin Luther King Street. The resident added the firework had broken a window on their vehicle. On July 5th, at 12:07 a.m., the department continued to receive calls about people shooting fireworks in the 900 block of East Martin Luther King Street.

Due to the hostile crowd and fireworks being shot at officers, more than 15 officers responded to the area. There were three officers injured during multiple incidents. One officer sustained minor burns to their face from fireworks, one officer had someone spit in their face, and one officer sustained multiple lacerations when a subject attempted to fight them during an arrest.

A total of ten people were arrested:

35-year-old Robert Lockett, , of Galinda Park, Texas, was arrested for multiple warrants and Possession of Fireworks.

43-year-old Darrius Ellison, of Bryan, Texas was arrested for a warrant and Possession of Fireworks.

18-year-old Jamarcus Howard, of Huntsville, Texas, was arrested for Possession of Fireworks.

22-year-old Sedria Fielder, of Bryan, Texas, was arrested for Assault Public Servant, and Possession of Fireworks.

18-year-old Jasteven Craft, of Bryan, Texas, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Fireworks.

57-year-old Bobby Johnson, of Bryan, Texas, was arrested for Interference with Public Duties.

34-year-old Tonishia Nelson, of Bryan, Texas, was arrested for Assault Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Interference with Public Duties.

19-year-old Crystal Stringfellow, of Somerville, Texas, was arrested for Interference with Public Duties.

18-year-old Emond Taylor, of Bryan, Texas, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Fireworks.

A juvenile, of Bryan, Texas, was arrested for Harassment of Public Servant, Obstruction or Retaliation, Resisting Arrest, and Resisting Transport.

Emond Taylor

Crystal Stringfellow

Tonishia Nelson

Bobby Johnson

Jasteven Craft

Sedria Fielder

Jamarcus Howard

Darrius Ellison

Robert Lockett

The Bryan Police Department Administration is in the process of reviewing body camera footage and plans on releasing footage.

Source: Bryan Police Department