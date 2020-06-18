Bryan PD seeking suspects in aggravated robbery

BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department is searching for two men in a case of aggravated robbery.

Bryan Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Westridge Court Wednesday morning. The victim was near his vehicle after leaving his residence, when he was approached by two men.

One of the men was armed with a firearm and struck the victim, causing minor injuries. Both suspects fled in a vehicle with the victim’s personal information and money.

The suspects have described as a man between 17 and 23 years old, and between 5’10″ and 6’0″, and a man between 17 and 23 years old, and between 5’0″ and 5’5″. The vehicle has been described as a light-colored Toyota SUV.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Source: Bryan Police Department