Bryan PD: Shooting suspect turns himself in

BRYAN, Texas – A suspect in a Sunday morning shooting has turned himself in to the Bryan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of College Main Street for reports of a shooting. Officers found one victim who was pronounced dead.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old O’Donald Fitzgerald Hill. An arrest warrant was obtained in connection with the shooting. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Shun Martin, of Bryan.

Hill turned himself in to Bryan PD on Monday evening. He has been booked on multiple warrants.

Source: Bryan Police Department