Bryan Police are searching for the suspects of an ATM theft, $30,000 in damage

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police are looking for suspects who broke into an ATM.

On March 24, 2020, at approximately 1:30 am. Officers responded to Prosperity Bank located at 3710 E 29th St. for a theft that had just occurred.

A Ford F350 pickup was used to remove the ATM from its original location and the machine was broken into.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Ford pickup was left at the scene and determined to have been stolen out of Houston.

The suspects are believed to have fled in another vehicle.

The estimated damage to the ATM is $30,000.