Bryan Police dealing with barricaded subject, no threat to public

BRYAN, Texas- A subject is barricaded in the 3900 block of Stillmeadow Drive, according to the Bryan Police Department.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
According to Bryan PD, there is no threat to the public.
