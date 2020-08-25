Bryan Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Bryan,TX- One man is in custody after a shooting in Bryan that left one person dead.

On August 24th, 2020 at approximately 6:00 P.M. officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Stevens Drive for reports of a shooting where the suspect and victim were still on scene. As officers arrived and approached the location a person began to drive away from the scene in his vehicle. Officers, on foot, attempted to stop the person as he drove when he pointed a gun at them from his vehicle.

The person returned to the scene and complied with verbal commands given by officers and was taken into custody without further incident. Officers recovered a handgun from the vehicle driven by the suspect. As the suspect was being taken into custody, officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound at the location.

Alton Currie, 58, of Bryan was arrested for Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer.

The deceased was identified as James Zikus, 48 , of Bryan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) moved to different frequencies.

If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to re-scan your television set to continue to receive these TV channels.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes.  For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44