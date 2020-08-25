Bryan Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

Bryan,TX- One man is in custody after a shooting in Bryan that left one person dead.

On August 24th, 2020 at approximately 6:00 P.M. officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Stevens Drive for reports of a shooting where the suspect and victim were still on scene. As officers arrived and approached the location a person began to drive away from the scene in his vehicle. Officers, on foot, attempted to stop the person as he drove when he pointed a gun at them from his vehicle.

The person returned to the scene and complied with verbal commands given by officers and was taken into custody without further incident. Officers recovered a handgun from the vehicle driven by the suspect. As the suspect was being taken into custody, officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound at the location.

Alton Currie, 58, of Bryan was arrested for Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer.

The deceased was identified as James Zikus, 48 , of Bryan.