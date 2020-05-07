Bryan Police investigating aggravated burglary, suspects unknown

BRYAN, Texas-

On May 6, 2020, at approximately 0614 hours, officers with the Bryan Police Department responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at 1709 Patton Avenue.

The victim reported he was outside when two unknown black men approached him, one suspect was armed with a pistol.

The victim reported the suspects demanded his money and cellular phone.

During the robbery, the victim was assaulted by one of the suspects but did not require medical attention.

The suspects are believed to have fled the from the crime scene in a white colored vehicle.

This case is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).