Bryan Police investigating multiple stolen vehicles

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police Department is investigating a string of stolen vehicles.



On March 25, 2020, starting at 8:00 pm Officers investigated several incidents believed to be connected. The following is a timeline based on the preliminary investigation:

At 8:18 officers responded to reports of a stolen 1994 Ford Mustang in the 3500 block of Plainsman. The owner reported the vehicle was running and unattended when it was taken.

At 8:45 pm officers responded to a report of a stolen 2003 black Cadillac CTS in the 2805 North Texas Avenue at Handi Stop. The owner reported the vehicle was running when he went inside the store.

At 9:55 pm officers responded to reports at Raceway of two men attempting to take property from an unlocked vehicle at 2105 East WJB. The owner confronted the individuals and they dropped the property and fled in a black Cadillac. This Cadillac is believed to be the one stolen from Handi Stop. The owner did not press charges at the time.

At 10:22 pm, while officers were in the area investigating the attempted burglary of a motor vehicle at 2105 East WJB near Raceway, they conducted a traffic stop on the stolen Ford Mustang.

They identified two 15-year-old male juveniles.

The driver was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. The passenger was released to a parent.

At 11:04 pm, officers observed a 2019 Toyota Corolla driving with no headlights on North Sterling and West 24th. Officers stopped the vehicle and identified a 14-year-old male and 14-year-old female.

It was determined that the vehicle being driven had been taken from the female’s parents without permission from College Station.

The investigation revealed that the male was also involved in some of the earlier offenses. Both juveniles were released to their parents.

On March 26th, at 9:00 am, the Cadillac was recovered in a vacant field in North Bryan.

Another juvenile male is being sought in connection to these offenses.

Although many of the juveniles were released the cases are still under investigation. Due to the age of the individuals involved, names will not be released.

As a reminder please remove valuable items, lock your doors, and never leave your keys in the vehicle.

The department encourages parents to make sure their children are staying at home and to limit contact with others in order to prevent crime and the spread of COVID19.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).