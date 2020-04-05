Bryan Police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles.

On the morning of April 4, 2020, approximately 23 cars were burglarized.

All vehicles were believed to be unlocked at the time.

The burglaries on Montana and Old Hearne are likely related due to proximity of the offenses.

The majority of the vehicles broken into had nothing taken.

Following is a list of burglaries:

200 block of Kosarek 6 vehicles – tools from one vehicle

2900 block of Montana 9 vehicles – wallet out of 1 vehicle

4100 block of Old Hearne 6 vehicles – loose change in 1 vehicle

3100 block E 29th St 2 vehicles – gun stolen

This is a reminder to remove items from your vehicle and lock your car doors. If you see or hear anything suspicious call police.

The department is asking anyone in these areas with video security cameras to view their cameras between the hours of 4/3 at 10:00 pm and 4/4 at 5:00 am. If anything suspicious was recorded contact the Bryan Police Department.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).