Bryan Police Investigating Shooting

Bryan, Tx- Bryan Police are investigating a shooting that has left one man with severe injures.

On May 9, 2020, just before noon, officers responded to the 1400 block of S. Texas Ave. for a shooting that had just occurred. An ongoing dispute between two males escalated to gunfire today. One male shot the other and fled in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is currently being treated. The victim sustained serious injuries. The shooter has not been located at this time.

Bryan police say if you have an information on this incident, call the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriffs Department at 979-361-3888.