Bryan Police investigating shots fired at apartment complex

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police responded to the Forest Park Apartments for a shots fired call on November 19 at 11:00 p.m.

A group of men were fighting outside in the parking lot when one subject pulled a firearm and shot multiple times.

The bullets struck an apartment, a tire of a vehicle, and a gas meter.

At this time it is unclear why the fight occurred or what relationship the victim had with the suspect.

The person that was being targeted requested not to press charges, however, with the damage caused and the recklessness of the suspect’s actions the case will continue to be investigated.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Unit