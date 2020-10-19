Bryan Police Looking for Person of Interest in Robbery

Bryan, TX- Bryan Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a robbery.

On October 13th, Bryan Police Department responded to a robbery at the First Convenience Bank located at 2303 Boonville Road.

Police are looking for a woman who is approximately 5’-5’04”.

Investigators say she may be driving a 2005-2012 dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder

The Bryan Police Department says that if anyone with information on this person of interest to please contact Detective Miller at 979-209-5326 or Detective Suehs at 979-209-5354.