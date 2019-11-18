Bryan Police Officer dies “unexpectedly”

BRYAN, TX – The Bryan Police Department is mourning one of their own.

The department announced on Facebook over the weekend the unexpected passing of Officer Kenny Meadors on Saturday.

They say they are devastated at the loss of their brother in blue.

The department is asking for prayers for his family saying Kenny was truly a man of character.

They say he was honest, caring and compassionate and always there when you needed him.

