Bryan police officer resigns, charged with DWI

A 36-year-old Bryan police officer resigned shortly before being arrested for DWI.

A statement released by Bryan Police said officers working an extra-duty assignment on a funeral escort detail with Kristen Nichole Johnson September 2 reported concerns as they observed her.

As the officers returned to the police station, two Bryan PD sergeants spoke with her and noticed behavior they felt was indicative of intoxication and a criminal investigation for possible DWI was begun.

One of the sergeants conducted a standard field sobriety test.

An affidavit to obtain a specimen of blood was drafted and signed by Judge Amanda Matzke and Kristen Johnson was then taken to the hospital where a blood draw was performed.

As the criminal investigation began, an internal affairs investigation was also launched with Johnson resigning a short time later.

When the results of the lab analysis of the blood sample came back, the statement said those results confirmed she had been under the influence of alcohol.

An arrest warrant was drafted and on Wednesday she was arrested.

The Bryan Police Department continues to work with the Brazos County Attorney's Office on this case.










