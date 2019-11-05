Bryan police release details, identities in double fatal crash

Bryan police say a driver pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler resulting in the crash that killed the driver and his wife Monday.

The driver, 81-year-old James William Bacak of Burton, Texas, and his wife, 80-year-old Irene Bacak who was a back seat passenger in the car were killed, while a 66-year-old male front seat passenger was listed in critical condition at CHI St Joseph Hospital Tuesday morning.

Investigators say a 2013 Lexus driven by James Bacak had been going south in the 8000 block of Old San Antonio Road and had stopped at a stop sign.

The 18-wheeler had been going west in the outside lane of West State Highway 21.

The car pulled out from the stop sign failing to yield right of way to the truck and was hit.

The driver of the truck was not injured.