UPDATE: Child found safe…Bryan Police search for missing child

UPDATE:

Update (8:35 am): Dequinton Adams has been located. He was found safe and unharmed. Bryan Police wanted to thank everyone in the community who assisted in locating him.



ORIGINAL STORY

On Thursday morning at 1:45 am, the Bryan Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile.

Family membners reported that Dequinton Adams, 15-years-old, was last seen near Bittle Lane at approximately 4:30 pm on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Dequinton was last seen wearing red basketball shorts, a black sleeveless t-shirt, and blue Crocs shoes.

He is described as a Black male that is 5’5” tall and 130 pounds.

When he was last heard from, Dequinton said that he was going to Jane Long Middle School to play basketball.

Dequinton has a mental impairment and is not known to run away.

If you have seen Dequinton, or know where he is, please contact the Bryan Police Department immediately.









