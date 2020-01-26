Bryan Police searching for gas station robbery suspect

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police are seraching for the suspect of an aggravated robbery.

On January 25th, officers were dispatched to the the Exxon located at 891 North Earl Rudder Freeway for an aggravated robbery that had just occurred shortly before 8:45 p.m.

A man wearing all dark clothing entered the store with a firearm and demanded money.

The man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk was not injured during the incident.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).