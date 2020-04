Bryan, Texas- Bryan Police are searching for a man they say stole several tools from Lowes.

Tools were stolen from Lowes located at 3225 Freedom Blvd in Bryan.

The suspect fled in a white Cadillac displaying a stolen license plate out of Mobile, AL.

If you recognize this suspect please contact Detective Amanda Paris at 979-209-5516 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Refer to Case#BP200101084.

Suspect may have ties to the Houston area or Mobile, Al.