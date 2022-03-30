AUSTIN / BRYAN, Texas – A Brazos County resident has hit the jackpot!

The Texas Lottery reports a Bryan resident has claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Ultimate 7s scratch ticket game. The ticket was purchased at a Stop N Save, located at 1255 N. Market Street, in Hearne. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Ultimate 7s offers

more than $119.1 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.50 – including break-even prizes.