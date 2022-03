BRYAN, Texas – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Bryan.

Bryan Police officers responded Wednesday afternoon to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of W 17th Street. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.

One person has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The department says this does not appear to be a random shooting incident – and that this shooting also does not appear to be connected to a call of shots fired from Tuesday night.