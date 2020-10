BRYAN, Texas – A shooting in Bryan has leads to one person being taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to 1400 Beck Street on Monday night for a disturbance involving shots fired. One person was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

The person at the hospital has non-life threatening injuries. The department says this investigation is ongoing and the public is not in danger.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Bryan Police Department