Bryan street blocked for hours after multiple poles knocked down by suspected DWI driver

An 18-year-old Bryan man was arrested following a traffic crash that blocked a major intersection early Tuesday morning.

Police were notified of a crash at West William J Bryan and North Sims at 12:25 a.m. in which a red Ford F-150 pickup left the roadway and struck multiple utility poles.

The crash resulted in a major roadway obstruction and downed lines.

West William J. Bryan was closed over nine hours with traffic rerouted by TXDOT while the poles and downed lines were cleared from the roadway.

Police arrested the driver of the pickup at the scene.

Dominik Rodriguez Colon of Bryan was taken to the Brazos County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated