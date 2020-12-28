Bryan Walmart Supercenter temporarily closed for cleansing

Walmart has announced that the Bryan Supercenter location at 2200 Briarcrest Drive will be closed from 2:00 p.m. Monday and will remain closed until 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Walmart spokesman Casey Staheli said the temporary closure is part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building, with the store being kept closed Tuesday to allow their associates time to restock shelves and prep the store for reopening.

The statement released Monday morning said, Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and we understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time.”

The statement further said ” Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control ( CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.”

” These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customes including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks, and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.”

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”