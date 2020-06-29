Bryan woman killed, ten hurt in three vehicle crash

The Department of Public Safety reports one woman was killed and ten others taken to hospitals following a three vehicle crash in Robertson County just before noon Sunday.

DPS spokesman Jimmy Morgan said it happened at 11:51 a.m. as the victim was trying to reach family members who had broken down on the southbound side of Highway 6 and had slowed to attempt a left turn or u-turn to assist them.

Morgan said the crash occurred seven miles south of Hearne near Spring Creek not far from a weigh station as a 2005 Toyota driven by 32-year-old Maria Roque-Manueles had slowed to a stop in the inside northbound lane, waiting for a chance to cross to the southbound side.

One vehicle coming up behind her swerved to the outside lane to avoid her vehicle, but a 2007 Honda Pilot behind that car did not have time to avoid her and struck the Toyota from behind, pushing it into the southbound lanes, where it collided head on with a 2019 Dodge pickup.

Roque-Manueles was transported to St Joseph hospital in Bryan where she was pronounced dead shortly after 1:00 p.m.

A passenger in the Toyota, identified as 26-year-old Sylvia Giron, was admitted to St.Joseph Hospital with serious injuries.

Others from the other vehicles were transported, but all of them were treated and released.

Highway 6 at the scene of the accident was closed for over three hours, reopening shortly after 3:00 p.m. Sunday.