TEMPLE, Texas – The CDC has released data on the real-world effectiveness of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in the United States against the Omicron variant. Baylor Scott & White Health – Temple also contributed to this data.

The findings are from a multi-site analysis from ten states of 222,772 emergency department (ED) and urgent care (UC) encounters and 87,904 hospitalizations among adults with COVID-19–like illness August 26, 2021–January 5, 2022, which includes the time period before and after the Omicron variant became the predominant strain.

A third dose was highly effective during both the Delta- and Omicron-predominant periods at preventing COVID-19-associated ED and UC encounters (94 percent and 82 percent, respectively) and at preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalizations (94 percent and 90 percent, respectively).

· During both periods, vaccine effectiveness was significantly lower among patients who received their second mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose more than 180 days before the medical encounters compared with those vaccinated more recently – showing waning of vaccine protection over time.

· Estimates of mRNA vaccine effectiveness against laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were lower for ED/UC visits among those recently vaccinated less than 180 days ago during the Omicron-predominant period compared with vaccine effectiveness during the Delta-predominant period – suggesting more immune evasion by the Omicron variant.

These findings underscore the importance of receiving a third dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to prevent both moderately severe and severe COVID-19, especially while the Omicron variant is the predominant circulating variant and when the effectiveness of two doses of mRNA vaccines has significantly waned over time against this variant.

All unvaccinated people should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

All adults who have received mRNA vaccines during their primary COVID-19 vaccination series should receive a third dose when eligible, and eligible people should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations – including immunocompromised people who are eligible for a booster dose five months after their third primary dose.

“We are honored that our Texas-based team was able to again contribute to the global effort to understand and prevent COVID-19 illness,” said Alejandro Arroliga, MD, chief medical officer, Baylor Scott & White Health. “The data out today, some of which came from our hospital in Temple, shows that a third dose was highly effective at preventing hospitalizations related to COVID-19. A 90 percent effectiveness rate is further proof that the vaccines are working to prevent severe illness and hospitalization, which is what they were intended to do.”

Source: Baylor Scott & White Health