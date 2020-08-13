BU Football fans reduced to 25% capacity at McLane Stadium

WACO, TX- Baylor athletes will be playing for a much smaller crowd at McLane Stadium this fall.

Thousands of Baylor fans could find themselves locked out of the stadium this year after the Univesrsity announced its capacity cap Wednesday afternoon.

“Well its obviously disappointing . That means a lot of people cant go to the games and that’s a big part of the Baylor expeirence, going to the sporting event, especially football games,” said Olivia Faulk, a Baylor senior.

The new plan to meet capacity requirements, according to Baylor, centers on a dynamic single-game ticket model for non premium seat olders.

Priority single-game tickets will be sold to season ticket holders, first.

“I think it will be sad for the students in the student section who won’t be able to go,” said one Baylor fan.

Students like Baylor senior Ben Faulk, after hearing the news has several questions like, “Am I actually going to get into a game becuase if only 25 percent of people are allowed, how quickly am I going to have to get my ticket?”

According to Baylor whether fans get into a game isn’t based on how fast they get their tickets; it is based on the Bear Foundation priority ranking system will determine order for ticket selection.

The new restrictions come at quite the cost for Baylor. The University released a statement about the new guidelines in part saying, “The athletic department is expecting an approximate 20% revenue decline this year, which impacts our ability to serve more than 500 current Baylor student-athletes.”

Some say that is just the cost of making health-centered decisions amid a global pandemic.

“We can get back to normal lives sooner rather than later if we took precautions now rather than once everything get worse then take harsher precautions. I’d rather start now while things are a little better even if it costs of football,” said Hope Wissel.