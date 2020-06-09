Bubba’s 33 Fundraiser for Frankie Gonzales’s Family

WACO, Texas – It’s been one week since police found Frankie Gonzales’s body in a dumpster behind Park Lake Baptist Church in Waco. On Tuesday, Bubba’s 33 hosted a fundraiser to help ease the family’s suffering.

“He meant everything to me, you know? I feel lost without him,” says Michael Ocaiso, Frankie’s brother.

One week after Frankie’s tragic death, the community is coming together to help his family with any unexpected expenses.

“I’m a dad. I have two boys, and I cant even imagine what the family is going through. And to have something like that, just breaks your heart. And I think with everything going on in the world today, I think it was very important for our community in Waco to come together to try and make something good happen for this family,” says Phillip Dunn, the managing partner at Bubba’s 33 in Waco.

Police say Laura Sanchez confessed to causing the toddler’s death. Right now, she is charged with injury to a child.

“No two-year-old deserves this. And I’m his big brother. He meant everything to me,” says Ocasio.