Bubba’s 33 gives scholarship in honor of Frankie Gonzales

WACO, Texas: Bubba’s 33 in Waco gave a $1,000 scholarship to Jalissa Jabral, a 2020 University High School graduate, in honor of Frankie Gonzales, the 2-year old boy killed in June and laid in a dumpster by his mother.

Now a freshman at the University of North Texas, Jabral received the scholarship in part because she is majoring in social work, the biggest criterion for Bubba’s.

“There are so many students that come through here that just have a passion for giving back to the community, giving back to the people that have helped them along the way,” University principal Dr. Ricky Edison said. “I know Jalissa will do a wonderful job in carrying on this.”

Jabral is pursuing the major to give back.

“I really didn’t know what I wanted to do, I just know that I wanted to give back to my community and I wanted to be able to help out as many people as I could,” Jabral said. “I think social work is just a very great fit for that.”

The money came from that leftover after Bubba’s 33 held a fundraiser for Gonzales in June.

“We did not want and do not want [his death] to be the last thing we heard of his name,” Bubba’s 33 managing partner Phillip Dunn said. “Hopefully through this, it’s something we can carry on and that child’s name will forever be remembered.”

Jabral said the meaning behind the scholarship makes it even more special.

“It’s a very big tragedy and it’s very admirable that they would even consider giving the money out to someone,” Jabral said. “It means a lot.”

Jabral said she plans to use the money for her UNT tuition.