WACO, Texas – In a heart-felt post on Facebook, Bubba’s 33 in Waco has announced they are putting on a full graduation for the Class of 2020.

Project Graduation will be on June 19th. Bubba’s 33 says seniors can walk the stage while the community celebrates their accomplishments.

More information on Project Graduation will be posted in the next few days on the Bubba’s 33 Waco Facebook page.