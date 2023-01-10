HILLSBORO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Texas staple is coming to Hill County.

Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Hillsboro on Tuesday, January 24. This event will take place at 1 p.m. at 165 State Highway 77 – with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Buc-ee’s said in a press release that the Hillsboro location will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 gas pumps. Buc-ee’s favorites – including barbeque, fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries – will all be available. Attendees of the groundbreaking ceremony will include Hillsboro Mayor Andrew Smith, along with members of the City Council, as well as Hill County Judge Justin Lewis and the Hill County Commissioners Court.

Buc-ee’s was founded in Texas in 1982, and operates 44 stores across Texas and the south. Since starting its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s also plans to host groundbreakings for stores in Colorado and Missouri.

Throughout the Hillsboro project, Buc-ee’s corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners – including the City of Hillsboro and Hill County. Buc-ee’s Hillsboro will bring at least 200 jobs to the area – with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a six percent matching 401K, and three weeks of paid vacation.