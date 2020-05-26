Bullet goes through wall of Cove home, enters kitchen wall, woman arrested

A Copperas Cove woman has been arrested, accused of firing a rifle that sent a bullet through the wall of a nearby home.

Sharon Lynn Lynch was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm and a habitation after the Saturday night incident.

The complaint filed with the court indicated police were called to a home in the 2100 block of Terrace at 7:12 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots being fired and a home getting hit.

A woman and her grandson were in the house and reported hearing a “pop” realized a bullet had entered the house and had become embedded in the kitchen wall.

Officers arriving found the bullet and by noting the angle it had entered the house began searching an area in the 2100 block of Brantley as the probable source of the shot.

After interviewing people in the area, they found several shell casings around the back porch of a home, and after searching the home found a rifle that appeared to been fired recently.

They also found Lynch in the back yard, who officers noted in their report, appeared to have been drinking.

The complaint filed by the officers indicated that Lynch initially told them a nephew had been staying with her and may have fired the shots.

Police conducted a search with the help of a K9 and after finding there was no one else in the home, took Lynch into custody.