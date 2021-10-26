Bulletin board controversy discussed at Killeen ISD board meeting

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District Board held its latest meeting Tuesday night, but was met with some controversy over a bulletin board posted for Women’s History Month.

The posters put on the bulletin board in March 2020 included photos of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rae Rivera – who were considered LGTBQ activists.

A Killeen ISD teacher and members of the Concerned Christian Citizens have been bringing this to the Killeen ISD Board – as they believe if teachers are able to teach about transgender icons, then they should also be able to teach the other side of beliefs.

Many spoke at Tuesday night’s meeting during the Public Forum time, but the Board has yet to respond.

The bulletin board was taken down at the end of Women’s History Month in 2020.