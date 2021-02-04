Bullets strike south Waco apartment in daylight drive by shooting

Several bullets struck the outside of a unit of the Cove Apartments on South 21st Street in Waco during the noon hour Thursday.

Waco Police spokesman Garen Bynum said they got the call at 12:20 p.m.

No one inside the apartment was hit, though the siding, wood trip and staircase by the unit were all hit and several shell casings were found outside.

Bynum said it appeared that there were at least two shooters, with one using a handgun, the other weapon was not described by type.

Police quickly responded to the area and stopped one vehicle but it turned out not to have been connected with the incident.

During the initial investigation, one person was taken into custody when it was determined to have outstanding warrants, but again that was not related to the shooting.

Bynum said the shooting obviously targeted that one apartment and there was no indication that it was a random incident.