BUPD collecting prescription drugs for National Take-Back Day

WACO, Texas – The Baylor University Police Department (BUPD) will collect old and expired prescription drugs as part of a National Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 24.

Although the official collection day is on Saturday, BUPD will accept prescription drugs all week.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Take-Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. The Take-Back Day will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Saturday at BUPD in the Speight Avenue Parking Garage, located at 1521 S. 4th Street.

To decrease the environmental impact of prescription drugs, BUPD allows anyone from the Waco community to dispose of their unused medications during this week every semester.

Last October, BUPD collected approximately 75 pounds of old prescription medications – and plans on topping this number this year.

The Drug Take-Back Week’s goal is to make proper disposal of old prescription medications convenient for the community. BUPD works alongside the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center (BARC) to encourage people to bring unused prescription medications to lower substance abuse risks.

The prescription drugs will be collected in a locked box by BUPD and delivered to the DEA to be safely incinerated.

Source: Baylor University Police Department