WACO, Texas – Baylor University’s Police Department has seen an increase in the rising national crime trend of catalytic converter thefts on and around campus over the past several weeks.

The converters contain precious metals, and can be stolen from a vehicle in less than two minutes. Thefts are occurring day and night, but often occur in crowded parking lots with noise to cover up the additional noise made by the removal of the converters.

While any vehicle with a catalytic converter is susceptible, there are six models of vehicles most often targeted – the Toyota Tundra, the Toyota Prius, the Toyota Tacoma, the Ford F-250, the Honda Element, and the Honda CRV.

To reduce the opportunity for these incidents, community members are encouraged to:

• Park in well-lit areas.

• Park in a location that is visible to passersby.

• Return to check on vehicle at various times throughout the day.

• Report any suspicious behavior, such as an individual underneath a vehicle, or noises in parking lots and parking decks.

All students, faculty and staff are encouraged to be alert and cautious of their surroundings on and away from campus. In any active emergency, or if you see suspicious activity on or adjacent to campus, you can immediately report the incident to BUPD at 254-710-2222 or 9-1-1, or by using the BU Campus Guardian smartphone app – which you can download by searching for Rave Guardian in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Source: Baylor University Department of Public Safety