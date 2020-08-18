Burglary suspect also named in Heights shooting

One of the men arrested by Bell County Sheriff’s deputies in connection with a home burglary has also been charged with a January shooting at a Harker Heights restaurant.

Bond was set at a half million dollars for Marquis Deon Henderson, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

That charge was related toe the January 22nd shooting at the Bush’s Chicken location at 250 Commercial Drive.

One person was shot in that incident with Henderson being named a suspect five days later.

Henderson was one of four people arrested by Bell County deputies responding to a report of a burglary in progress call on Stillhouse Drive in rural Bell County Monday night.