Burglary suspects arrested after tips to College Station PD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Three have been arrested after reported suspicious activity in the Creek Meadows area Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Baker Meadow Loop after a suspect was caught on camera and reported to have entered a vehicle without the owner’s permission.

An officer spotted a suspect jumping fences in the area of Turkey Meadow Court. The actor, a juvenile resident of Navasota, was caught after a foot pursuit and was arrested for Evading and Criminal Trespass (for being in another’s fenced backyard without permission).

A man sitting in a car in the area of Clear Meadow Creek began to drive away upon an officer’s arrival. Contact was made with Devonte Oaks, a 21-yr-old resident of Navasota, who was arrested on two warrants: Burglary of a Habitation (Grimes Co.) and Criminal Trespass (Brazos Co.)

Another resident reported a suspicious man in the area of Still Creek Loop at about 8:10 a.m. Officers located and arrested 17-yr-old Navasota resident Rubin Ethel, Jr. for Possession of Marijuana, Minor in Possession if Tobacco, and on a Grimes County Theft warrant. Ethel has also been charged with Theft of a Firearm (taken from a vehicle in the area).

College Station PD says to never leave valuables (especially car keys or guns) in cars and to always lock your cars. If anyone has any video which might show these burglary suspects, or if anyone has any burglaries which have not been reported, you can call (979) 764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department