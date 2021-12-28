Woodway Public Safety officers found two people hiding in closets after they found a home that had been broken into.

A Woodway Public Safety spokesman said the incident occurred late Sunday night when the officer spotted a car near a house that was unoccupied – because the owner recently passed away.

When he checked the car, he found it unlocked with a cell phone lying in plain view in the seat.

Thinking this odd, he checked around the house and found a crowbar near the front door with the door damaged by a forced entry.

Entering the house, he found a man and woman hiding in separate closets.

The man found had keys in his pocket that matched the car the officer had stopped to check.

Arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation was Elita Deeann Arriaga.

The man identified as Dewayne Joseph Ricks, was found to have a substance suspected of being methamphetamine and was charged with burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1.

Both were transported to the McLennan County Jail, where they were booked in about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Arriaga posted $10,000 bond, and was released at 5:52 p.m. Monday and Ricks posted a total of $15,000 bond on his two charges, and was released at 5:42 p.m. Monday.