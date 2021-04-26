Burleson County deputy involved in vehicle accident

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on FM-50, near Snook.

A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier passenger car was fleeing from Texas Game Wardens Monday morning while northbound. A 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, which was a Burleson County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle, was traveling southbound and assisting the Game Wardens.

The passenger car was weaving into the oncoming lane several times before striking the Tahoe head-on. The Tahoe was able to come to a stop before the collision.

The driver of the passenger car – identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Stegemoller from Washington – and a passenger were transported by medical helicopter to St. Joseph (Bryan) Health Regional Hospital. The driver of the Tahoe, a Burleson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, was not injured.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety