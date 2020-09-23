Burleson County Sheriff raising awareness of storage building burglaries

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas – The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office has reported a number of burglaries and thefts from storage buildings and facilities over the past two months.

Investigators have recovered property believed to be stolen, but have not identified all victims.

If you are leasing a storage facility in Burleson County, the Sheriff’s Office urges you to check on your property. If anything has been burglarized, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at tips@burlesoncounty.org. Please include your name, address, phone number, stolen items and the name of the storage facility, and an investigator will contact you.

If you do not live in Burleson County and have been a victim, you are encouraged to file a report with your local law enforcement agency.

Source: Burleson County Sheriff’s Office