BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A burglary suspect has been arrested in Burleson County, with a search for another suspect ongoing.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office was notified early Tuesday morning of a burglary in progress at a residential property located on County Road 225.

A vigilant neighbor confronted two men at the scene – who then fled on foot. A perimeter was set up, and an exhaustive manhunt was conducted utilizing multiple law enforcement officers, canine tracking dogs and the Sheriff’s Office drone. The Caldwell and College Station Police Departments’ K-9 units assisted, along with the Texas Highway Patrol.

One of the men was found near Highway 21 East and County Road 210 – where he was taken into custody and secured in the Burleson County Jail without incident. The second man has not been found. Deputies will continue to patrol the area.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging citizens in the area to immediately report any suspicious activity to 9-1-1.