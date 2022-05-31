SOMERVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A body was found in Burleson County at approximately 10:33 a.m. Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body found in the waters of Lake Somerville, near Welch Park. The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, Somerville Police Department, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and park rangers responded to investigate.

Witnesses reported seeing a body floating approximately 20 yards off the shoreline, and immediately called 9-1-1. A Welch Park worker entered the water and was able to bring the victim to shore.

The body of a 26-year-old man was identified by investigators on scene. The next of kin has been notified – however, the victim’s name is being temporarily withheld while notification is made to family members.

It is estimated the victim was in the water between 24 to 36 hours before discovery. There are no witnesses who saw the victim get in the water.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, but an autopsy will be conducted at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin to determine the cause of death.