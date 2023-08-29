Snook, Tx (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 24-year-old Bryan woman was killed on Tuesday morning when her car was hit by an 18-wheeler near Snook in Burleson County.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said Jessica Ramos of Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the preliminary investigation indicated a 2016 Honda driven by Ramos was going east on FM-60 about 6:46 a.m. This is when a 2018 Freightliner driven by a California man was going south on FM-50, when the driver of the truck tractor failed to yield right of way and struck the Honda. The truck driver was injured and taken to CHI St Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

The intersection of the two highways was closed for a time during the investigation and cleanup from the crash.

Sgt. Ruiz said the investigation into the crash was open and ongoing, as of Tuesday afternoon.