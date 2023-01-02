Burleson County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 33-year-old Bryan woman was killed in a Saturday afternoon traffic crash near Snook in Burleson County.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FM-60 – about four miles west of Snook. The preliminary report indicated indicted a 2006 Toyota Prius was traveling east when it drifted into a ditch – with the driver over-correcting and entering the westbound lane. There it collided head on with a 2019 Ford Edge.

The driver of the Prius – identified as 33-year-old Jasmine Scott, of Bryan – was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford – identified as 76-year-old Henry Neinast, of Somerville, along with passengers 32-year-old Michael Austin, of Bellville, and a three-year-old child – were all transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash was still listed as open on Monday.