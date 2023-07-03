BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Burleson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Judge has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a generous donation from a non-profit organization.

The vest was sponsored by Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc., and is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Robin Koretsky”. Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The body armor is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. The organization has provided over 5,127 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a store value of $6.9 million, which is made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, and who are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you can mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, you can call 508-824-6978.