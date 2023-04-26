BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Burleson County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from a non-profit organization.

K9 Judge’s vest comes courtesy of Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Robin Koretsky”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. was established in 2009, and is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The body armor is U.S. made, custom-fitted and NIJ certified.

The non-profit has provided over 5,008 vest to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, which is made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to dogs which are at least 20 months old, and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, you can call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. also accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you can mail a donation to P.O. Box 9, East Traunton, MA 02718.