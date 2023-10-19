BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted to people trying to scam property owners.

The Sheriff’s Office says these people are trying to sell asphalt or oil for driveways. The asphalt is not actually asphalt, but oil mixed with sand or other materials which do not last.

The complaint we received was from an elderly man who stated they were going to charge him $65 a gallon to put 100 gallons of oil on his gravel driveway, totaling $6,500. He said they were very persistent, and finally left after he told them he didn’t have any money.

The Sheriff’s Office says to make sure you are dealing with reputable contractors when having work done. If you are approached by an individual that you think is trying to scam you, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 979-567-4343.