Deanville, Tx (FOX44) – A 35-year-old Caldwell man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon near Deanville in Burleson County.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened on FM-60, near Burleson County Road 167.

A 2004 Toyota pickup driven by Timothy Jackson, who had a Caldwell address, was reported going south on FM-60. Jackson failed to turn, went off the road and over-corrected. The pickup then rolled over multiple times.

Jackson was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.